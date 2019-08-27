World Share

Winners of the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival

The zenith of the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival which has been in full swing in the Bosnian capital for the past week was reached with the handing out of the 'Heart of Sarajevo' awards. The biggest awards at this year's fest were handed to Turkey's Emin Alper who took home the Best Director prize for 'A Tale of Three Sisters' while the Bosnian-Dutch co-production 'Take Me Somewhere Nice ' scooped Best Feature Film award. Alican Pamir, TRT World Art Reporter 00:17 #SarajevoFilmFestival #EminAlper #Cinema