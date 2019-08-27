POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil may face sanctions over deforestation | Money Talks
02:28
BizTech
Brazil may face sanctions over deforestation | Money Talks
People in parts of the Amazon say there aren't many signs of life left, as massive fires rage through Brazil's rainforests. President Jair Bolsonaro's promised to deploy nearly 44,000 soldiers to fight the flames. But some reports suggest nowhere near that number have been sent so far. Ordinary Brazilians have been protesting saying Bolsonaro's policies are doing irreparable damage to the environment Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Brazil #AmazonFires #JairBolsonaro
August 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?