Brazil may face sanctions over deforestation | Money Talks

People in parts of the Amazon say there aren't many signs of life left, as massive fires rage through Brazil's rainforests. President Jair Bolsonaro's promised to deploy nearly 44,000 soldiers to fight the flames. But some reports suggest nowhere near that number have been sent so far. Ordinary Brazilians have been protesting saying Bolsonaro's policies are doing irreparable damage to the environment Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Brazil #AmazonFires #JairBolsonaro