Disney unveils wave of new projects at fan expo | Money Talks

Disney recently hosted its D23 fan convention in California, the entertainment giant offered people glimpses into the studio's big-screen movie offerings, expansion plans for its amusement parks, and even a partnership with a retail chain. As Sibel Karkus reports, the star-studded line-up of shows for its new streaming service, Disney Plus, caught most of the attention. For more on Disney's dreams, Santosh Rao joins us from New York. He's the head of research at the merchant bank, Manhattan Venture Partners. #Disney #DisneyPlus #StreamingService
August 27, 2019
