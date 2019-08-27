BizTech Share

Judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572M over opioid crisis | Money Talks

The millions of victims of America's opioid epidemic say they're finally seeing some accountability. A court in the state of Oklahoma has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay a half-a-billion-dollar fine for aggressively marketing dangerous painkillers. It's a blow to drug-makers that have profited for decades from a crisis the government now describes as a national emergency. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Jonathan H. Marks joined us from Pennsylvania. He's the Bioethics Program Director at Penn State University. #JohnsonandJohnson #Opioids #DangerousPainkillers