India's government receives $24B from central bank | Money Talks
07:55
BizTech
India's government receives $24B from central bank | Money Talks
India's Reserve Bank has doled out $24 billion to the government. The payout of the central bank's profits is expected to boost spending in the face of a slowing economy. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it's raising concerns over the independence of the Reserve Bank of India. For more of an insight we were joined by Professor Sunil Poshakwale from the School of Managment at Cranfield University. #ReserveBankofIndia #IndiaEconomy #NarendraModi
August 27, 2019
