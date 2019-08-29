POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
July 15 Memorial Museum
02:54
World
July 15 Memorial Museum
The conflict has existed since the beginning of time. Artists have captured the atrocities of war every step of the way. Picasso's 'Guernica' and Goya's 'The Third of May' may be two of the first war paintings to come to mind, but there have been noteworthy works throughout the annals of time. So it is no surprise that a new museum in Istanbul tells the story of the country's 2016 failed coup in an artistic way. Nursena Tuter went to the Memory Museum to experience it herself. #July15 #MemorialMuseum #Istanbul
August 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?