POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tuna Tunaboylu
07:24
World
Tuna Tunaboylu
Most of us take our basic five senses for granted. We can see all the colours in a rainbow, hear the sounds of the world around us, smell spring blossoms, taste our favourite food, touch and feel pleasure and pain. But what happens when we lose one of these abilities? A performance artist in Amsterdam who blindfolded himself for a month to find out what being blind must be like. Tuna Tunaboylu, Performance Artist 01:47 #TunaTunaboylu #Blindfold #Artist
August 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?