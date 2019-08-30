POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Earlier in August, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Turkey would be diversifying its foreign policy, through the Asia Anew initiative. Having focused most of its trade and security policies towards the west for decades, Turkey is set to reshape its foreign policy to build new links with Asia. Already being part of the Belt and Road initiative, Turkey is also looking to cash in on the growing the middle class Asia is expected to produce in the coming years. We look at the opportunities and challenges Turkey will face as it moves to diversify its options, while not abandoning its traditional allies in the west. Guests Cagdas Ungor Sunar Associate Professor at Marmara University Xin Sun Lecturer at Lau China Institute at King’s College London
August 30, 2019
