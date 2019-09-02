POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Arabicity: Four Decades of Contemporary Arab Creativity
10:45
World
Arabicity: Four Decades of Contemporary Arab Creativity
The Arab world, 22 countries sharing the same language, geographical and historical sphere, and mostly the same religion. But, is there a common link in their contemporary art practices? A brand new book, 'Arabicity', is trying to answer this question featuring over 200 artworks by 50 Arab artists. Rose Issa, Curator, Writer and Producer & Editor of Arabicity: Contemporary Arab Art 00:52 #Arabcity #Culture #Literature
September 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?