World Share

Arabicity: Four Decades of Contemporary Arab Creativity

The Arab world, 22 countries sharing the same language, geographical and historical sphere, and mostly the same religion. But, is there a common link in their contemporary art practices? A brand new book, 'Arabicity', is trying to answer this question featuring over 200 artworks by 50 Arab artists. Rose Issa, Curator, Writer and Producer & Editor of Arabicity: Contemporary Arab Art 00:52 #Arabcity #Culture #Literature