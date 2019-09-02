POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Protesters: Police, protesters face off at metro station
01:36
World
Hong Kong Protesters: Police, protesters face off at metro station
Trade unions, professional associations and protesters are holding a general strike in Hong Kong, in the 13th week of civil disobedience in the Chinese city. Monday's action comes after another violent weekend which saw demonstrators and police face off at a metro station. Thousands of protesters also caused gridlock at the airport, blocking approach roads and public transportation links - all to attract more global attention to the anti-Beijing movement. Philip Owira has this report.
September 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?