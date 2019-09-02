POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Image of Angel: From Icons to Mass Culture
03:22
World
Image of Angel: From Icons to Mass Culture
Gathering so many angels, and everything to do with them, in one exhibition was probably no easy feat, but it has been done in Ukraine. At one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year 'Image of Angel: From Icons to Mass Culture' visitors get a chance to see how these celestial beings have been depicted in art over the centuries and how they are still relevant in today's world. #Angel #Lviv #LvivNationalArtGallery
September 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?