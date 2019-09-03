BizTech Share

US, China kick off new round of trade tariffs | Money Talks

The US and China are locked in a tit-for-tat trade war. On Sunday, the world's top economies imposed more tariffs on each other's goods. This time they're targeting sectors they'd tried to protect. Consumer spending has been a bright spot for the US economy. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the trade dispute is set to raise prices for many household items, affecting people's hip pocket. Samantha Vadas sent us this update from Beijing. And for more insight, Jeffrey Tucker joined us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #China #US #TradeWar