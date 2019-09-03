POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US, China kick off new round of trade tariffs | Money Talks
07:32
BizTech
US, China kick off new round of trade tariffs | Money Talks
The US and China are locked in a tit-for-tat trade war. On Sunday, the world's top economies imposed more tariffs on each other's goods. This time they're targeting sectors they'd tried to protect. Consumer spending has been a bright spot for the US economy. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the trade dispute is set to raise prices for many household items, affecting people's hip pocket. Samantha Vadas sent us this update from Beijing. And for more insight, Jeffrey Tucker joined us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #China #US #TradeWar
September 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?