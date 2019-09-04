World Share

Hurricane Dorian: At least seven people killed in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian is moving AWAY from the Bahamas, after pummelling the islands with destructive winds and a catastrophic storm surge. At least seven people have been killed and infrastructure has been destroyed on the island of Grand Bahama. Now a Category-two storm,, Dorian is expected to move towards the southeast coast of the US, where hurricane warnings are in place for Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Sally Ayhan has the details. #Dorian #HurricaneDorian