Brexit Battle: British PM Boris Johnson suffers Commons defeat
02:33
World
Brexit Battle: British PM Boris Johnson suffers Commons defeat
We begin in the UK, where lawmakers trying to stop a no-deal Brexit have forced a showdown with the government, after securing the right to introduce a blocking legislation. Opposition MPs will put forward a bill on Wednesday,, that prevents the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal. It follows a difficult day for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who lost his parliamentary majority. Sarah Morice has the latest from London
September 4, 2019
