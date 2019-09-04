World Share

Kashmir's Divided Families | Bigger Than Five

Millions of Kashmiri families are divided across the Line of Control between Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Many of them have not seen each other for years, if not decades. The security clampdown and communications blackout imposed by the Indian government on Indian-administered Kashmir has been felt by families living across the border who have been unable to reach their loved ones. These are the stories of three divided families.