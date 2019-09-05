BizTech Share

Hong Kong leader fully revokes extradition bill | Money Talks

Hong Kong markets have had their best day in almost a year. That's after Chief Executive Carrie Lam formally withdrew a widely hated extradition bill that's sparked three months of protests. For the markets, Lam's announcement has been the first piece of good news in weeks, but as Sibel Karkus reports, it will take more to appease protesters. For more analysis we were joined by Sean King. He's a senior vice president at business advisory firm Park Strategies. #HongKong #ExtraditionBill #CarrieLam