POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong leader fully revokes extradition bill | Money Talks
07:26
BizTech
Hong Kong leader fully revokes extradition bill | Money Talks
Hong Kong markets have had their best day in almost a year. That's after Chief Executive Carrie Lam formally withdrew a widely hated extradition bill that's sparked three months of protests. For the markets, Lam's announcement has been the first piece of good news in weeks, but as Sibel Karkus reports, it will take more to appease protesters. For more analysis we were joined by Sean King. He's a senior vice president at business advisory firm Park Strategies. #HongKong #ExtraditionBill #CarrieLam
September 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?