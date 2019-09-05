BizTech Share

New Italian coalition government ministers sworn in | Money Talks

After months of uncertainty and weeks of political wrangling Italy has a new cabinet. The first order of business for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his 21 ministers is economic reform. And with a budget due in just over a month the new team has no time to lose. We spoke to Melinda Nucifora. For more on this now, Michele Geraci joins me from Milan. He's the Former Under-Secretary of State for Economic Development. #Italy #GiuseppeConte #EconomicReform