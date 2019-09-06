POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe dies aged 95
World
Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe dies aged 95
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has died at age 95. He was born in Southern Rhodesia, a British colony, but became part of the movement that secured independence for the country. As prime minister, he renamed the country Zimbabwe. Later, through a constitutional change, he became president of the country and stayed in power until 2017, when the military ousted him. #Zimbabwe #Mugabe #RobertMugabe
September 6, 2019
