Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has died at age 95. He was born in Southern Rhodesia, a British colony, but became part of the movement that secured independence for the country. As prime minister, he renamed the country Zimbabwe. Later, through a constitutional change, he became president of the country and stayed in power until 2017, when the military ousted him. #Zimbabwe #Mugabe #RobertMugabe