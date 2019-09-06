POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Somalian recycling plant helps women earn money | Money Talks
01:52
BizTech
Somalian recycling plant helps women earn money | Money Talks
One person's waste is another's treasure. That's the case at a factory in Somalia. The Enviro-green Plastics Recycling Plant is helping more than 180 displaced women make a living. The project pays people who've been displaced by years of war and drought to collect discarded plastics and as Sharon Ogunleye reports, the income is helping them support their families. #DisplacedSomalis #PlasticRecycling #Pollution
September 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?