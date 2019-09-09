World Share

Hurricane Dorian: Rescuers are still pulling bodies from debris

The devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has been described as similar to being struck by a nuclear bomb. The head of the US Agency for International Development has been to the country, which will receive almost 3 billion dollars in humanitarian assistance from the US. Other countries, including Barbados and Jamaica have offered to help with specialised search and rescue units. The category 5 storm ripped through the Caribbean last week, killing at least 45 people in the Bahamas. Rescuers are still pulling bodies from the debris, and expect the death toll to rise. Philip Owira has more. #HurricaneDorian #Bahamas #BahamasAid