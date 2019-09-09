POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are Israel and Hezbollah Going to War?
26:00
World
Are Israel and Hezbollah Going to War?
Hezbollah reportedly shot down an Israeli drone in what the Lebanese Shia group calls a ‘new phase’ in their standoff. This follows a flare-up between the two sides who’ve been exchanging cross-border fire for the first time in years. So who’s to blame for the soaring tension, and is there really an appetite for all-out war? Guests: Basem Shabb Former Lebanese MP with the Future Movement Bloc Jamal Ghosn Former Managing Editor of Al Akhbar Newspaper Kamel Wazne Director of American Strategic Studies in Beirut Danny Ayalon Former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Gideon Levy Haaretz Journalist #Hezbollah #Israel #Nasrallah
September 9, 2019
