BizTech
Esports companies cash in on lucrative industry | Money Talks
E-sports and professional video game tournaments are expected to generate nearly 30 percent more revenue in 2019 compared to the year before. These highly popular competitions attracted close to 400 million viewers in 2018 helping to fuel an increase in sponsorships and advertising. As William Denselow reports from New York, some believe this trend is making e-sports a lucrative and appealing career choice. #Gaming #Esports #Advertising
September 9, 2019
