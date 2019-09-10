POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan Peace Talks: Trump says talks with Taliban are 'dead'
02:48
World
US President Donald Trump has said talks with Taliban leaders, to end the 18-year war, are off and wont resume. Ten months of US negotiations with the Taliban came to an abrupt end on Saturday after the terrorist group admitted killing a US soldier in a suicide bombing in Kabul. In a statement, the Taliban warned that more Americans would be killed if talks don't continue. But there's little agreement in the US on how to proceed. #Afghanistan #AfghanistanPeaceTalks #Taliban
September 10, 2019
