What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Australia's Opioid Crisis: Death rate from drug use doubled in a decade

The opioid crisis in the US is one of the worst addiction epidemic in its history. Highly addictive painkillers were prescribed to patients as part of aggressive marketing campaigns by pharmaceutical companies. And when such companies came under scrutiny they looked at markets overseas. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more on how Australia is facing a crisis of its own. #opioid #OpioidCrisis #AustraliaOpioid