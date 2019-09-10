World Share

Deep Current Exhibition

The way the majority of us live our daily lives can and is having a detrimental impact on the natural environment around us. But while world leaders continue to fight over how best to solve these issues, a group of activists and artists on the Turkish island of Heybeliada are doing something about it. And as Showcase's Salome van Zyl tells that they are finding a unique way to tackle marine pollution with their own bare hands. #DeepCurrent #Pollution #Heybeliada