POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Deep Current Exhibition
02:35
World
Deep Current Exhibition
The way the majority of us live our daily lives can and is having a detrimental impact on the natural environment around us. But while world leaders continue to fight over how best to solve these issues, a group of activists and artists on the Turkish island of Heybeliada are doing something about it. And as Showcase's Salome van Zyl tells that they are finding a unique way to tackle marine pollution with their own bare hands. #DeepCurrent #Pollution #Heybeliada
September 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?