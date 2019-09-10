World Share

Toronto Film Festival 2019

Oscar season is now underway, with the Venice Film Festival drawing to a close and the Toronto Film Festival kicks into high gear. The 44th edition of the event is -once again- fueled by star-power. Bringing both high drama and genre movie fare under one roof. This year's lineup includes a slew of films based on real people including Rene Zellweger's Judy Garland biopic 'Judy', 'Harriet'; the life story of African-American activist Harriet Tubman. And 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood' starring Tom Hanks as children's TV host Mr. Rogers. Tomris Laffly, Film Critic 00:38 #TorontoFilmFestival #Cinema #TomHanks