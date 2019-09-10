POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Video of dreadlocks being cut for charity makes Jay-Z / NFL tie up more problematic – Newsfeed
15:00
World
- Footage of a white woman cutting a black teenager’s dreadlocks has resurfaced after Jay-Z and the NFL gave the woman’s charity a huge grant - Rohingya in Bangladesh are at risk of losing their mobile phone coverage. We ask what that means for the more than a million people in refugee camps - Toddlers meeting on a street is the viral video to see today - The ‘Good Morning’ man of Istanbul - NASA remix by NASA interns #LocLife #RohingyaCrisis #NASA
September 10, 2019
