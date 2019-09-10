BizTech Share

Brexit debate shifts to Brussels as parliament closes | Money Talks

There were raucous scenes in London as UK politicians tried - and failed - to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of parliament. It follows a dramatic week full of intrigue, votes and resignations, with many now wondering what could happen next as the Brexit deadline approaches. Johnson is no closer to charting a path forward that lawmakers will accept, but he insists he's still looking to seal a deal with the EU. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, we spoke to Geraint Johnes, a professor of economics at the Lancaster University Management School. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #EU