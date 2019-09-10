BizTech Share

Google probed for online advertising dominance | Money Talks

US officials are investigating Google for allegedly abusing its dominance in online advertising. Attorneys General from 50 US states and territories have launched a joint probe into the online search giant's ads business, with only two states - California and Alabama - refusing to take part. The investigation involves both Republicans and Democrats, a sign of growing political consensus about the need to curb the big tech companies. #Google #MobileAds #USregulators