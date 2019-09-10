POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Alibaba co-founder and chairman Jack Ma retires | Money Talks
06:30
BizTech
Alibaba co-founder and chairman Jack Ma retires | Money Talks
Jack Ma is turning 55. And as a birthday present to himself, one of China's richest men is stepping down as chairman of the Chinese e-commerce giant he co-founded two decades ago. He's helped transform Alibaba from an online shopping site into a multibillion-dollar business conglomerate, leaving not only a profound impact as an entrepreneur, but also on the Chinese economy. For more on this Santosh Rao joined us from New York. He's the head of research at merchant bank Manhattan Venture Partners. #Alibaba #JackMa #ECommerce
September 10, 2019
