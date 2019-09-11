World Share

Boris’ Burden

The deadline to leave the EU is looming but parliament has now been suspended, a tactic that had protesters shouting 'stop the coup'. MPs will not meet again until two weeks before the UK's scheduled departure. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's job now is to use this time to negotiate an exit deal, something his predecessors couldn't achieve in years. But what other option does he have? Hyder Abbasi reports. #Brexit #BrexitDeal #BorisJohnson