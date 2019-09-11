POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Intergalactic Exhibition
Intergalactic Exhibition
From the development of space tourism to the never-ending search for life on Mars. This era is marked by our desire to explore beyond the boundaries of the earth. But it is also a time when we are becoming more aware of how humankind has exhausted the planet's limited resources with disastrous results. But what will our future look like in the face of global warming, food scarcity and pollution? Showcase's Hatice Meryem Gelgor explored these questions at an exhibition #Intergalactic #AnnaLaudelGallery #GlobalWarming
September 11, 2019
