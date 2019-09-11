World Share

Brexit Battle: UK PM Boris Johnson loses snap election vote

Over the next five weeks, we should find out if the British Prime Minister is more bluster or substance. Boris Johnson insists his decision to suspend Parliament is not anti-democratic. His critics say the suspension is to stop MPs from debating Brexit. They've already succeeded in passing a law to make sure the country doesn't leave the European Union without a deal on October the 31st. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit, #UK, #EU