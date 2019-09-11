POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lessons in money: Time to teach it better?
Research suggests one in three people in the UK cannot work out the correct change at a shop. Financial literacy is an issue in other countries too. So should we all get lessons in it? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 11, 2019
