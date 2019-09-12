POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Arter's New Building | Showcase Special
Showcase brings you the newest museum of Istanbul: Arter. This venue is designed to house more than 1300 artworks and to serve as a multipurpose art space which many think will be a "game-changer" for Istanbul's art scene. The seven exhibitions you see inside this giant building revolve around similar topics through different disciplines. To find out more about this influential project, Showcase is joined by Arter's founding director Melih Fereli and Ilkay Balic, director of communications. #Arter #ContemporaryArt #Istanbul
September 12, 2019
