A Psychologist’s Greatest Success
01:37
World
Eda Ozturk is a psychologist at the Turkish Red Crescent’s community centre in Istanbul. She provides therapy for traumatised Syrian children and adults who have moved to Turkey after the war in Syria. Through the sessions, Eda has heard harrowing stories from children whose pain is reflected in their artworks. This is part of our special documentary series “”Life in Ruins,“” which showcases the remarkable work of four brave women who save lives on the front line. Watch the full documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYdw2XF0M-4&t=1s
September 12, 2019
