Using less: What can we give up to save the Planet?

We face a choice: reduce demand for just about everything, or face the climate consequences. That is the warning from the UK’s top environmental scientist. But what are we prepared to give up? Guests: Ralf Martin, Climate Change Policy Expert ; Jen Gale, Author and Environmental Campaigner; Teresa Domenech, Lecturer in Industrial Ecology Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.