What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Archbishop of Canterbury prostrates self at Amritsar massacre memorial

The archbishop of Canterbury visited the Amritsar massacre memorial in India, prostrated himself before it and published a statement on social media voicing his grief. In 1919, British troops opened fire on peaceful protesters, killing more than 1,000 people, according to the Indian parliament. Britain never formally apologised for the massacre. #ArchbishopOfCanterbury #Amritsar #JallianwalaBagh