POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
John Bolton Bombs Out
26:00
World
John Bolton Bombs Out
Trump ousts his national security advisor John Bolton, who was apparently at odds with the president from the start. His departure has brought praise from Iran's president who say it's a chance for the US to 'push warmongers aside'. But does Bolton's removal say more about how Trump views the world or runs his office? And how will his departure impact US foreign policy? #JohnBolton #Trump #NationalSecurity Guests: John Feehery Former Press Secretary to US House Speaker Dennis Hastert James Carafano National Security and Foreign Policy Expert at Heritage Foundation Scott Huffman Democratic Candidate for US Congress
September 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?