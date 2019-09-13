POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will those in need from the Bahamas be able to get into the US after Hurricane Dorian? – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Will those in need from the Bahamas be able to get into the US after Hurricane Dorian? – Newsfeed
00:50 - The Trump administration is making it increasingly difficult for people in need to get into the US. The latest victims are people from the Bahamas who have lost everything in Hurricane Dorian 05:09 - A Saudi woman takes off her abaya and wears ‘western clothes' in public 07:01 - An Indigenous Australian child asks his government not to lock up children from his community 12:28 - The Indian children who may have their gymnastics dreams comes true, all thanks to social media #NewsFeed #BahamasStrong #IndigenousDetention
September 13, 2019
