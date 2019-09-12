POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s central bank targets growth as inflation eases | Money Talks
05:08
BizTech
Turkey’s central bank targets growth as inflation eases | Money Talks
Turkey's lira has rallied after the country's central bank delivered more relief for borrowers. It's slashed interest rates for the second time in less than two months, to try to spur growth. The one-week borrowing rate has been cut by 325 basis points to 16.5-percent. For more, we were joined by Taha Arvas. He's a financial columnist for Daily Sabah. #Turkey #Lira #InterestRate
September 12, 2019
