Brexit Battle: UK PM Boris Johnson denies lying to the Queen
02:06
World
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he did not lie to the Queen when he asked her approval to suspend parliament he was responding to a ruling by a court in Scotland which said he took the decision to stifle parliamentary scrutiny of his Brexit policy. The government has also been defending its preparations for a possible No Deal exit, after it was forced to publish a document which predicts widespread disruption.
September 12, 2019
