September 13, 2019
25:27
Artweeks at Akaretler | Contemporary Istanbul 2019 | Robert Frank
In this episode of Showcase; Remembering Robert Frank 00:53 Jonathan Day, Associate Professor of Transmedia Arts at Birmingham City University & Author of Postcards from the Road: Robert Frank's 'The Americans' 02:13 Contemporary Istanbul 2019 11:09 Artweeks at Akaretler 16:27 Ford v Ferrari 19:57 Open-air Art Installation in Klagenfurt 23:52 #Akaretler #RobertFrank #ContemporaryIstanbul
