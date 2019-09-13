POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cuba Fuel Crisis: US sanctions push Cubans closer to the brink
02:40
World
Cuba Fuel Crisis: US sanctions push Cubans closer to the brink
Tension is growing between Cuba and the United States. Twitter has suspended the accounts of several media organizations in a move the Cuban Union of Journalists is calling "massive censorship." Meanwhile, the Cuban government has announced emergency measures to mitigate the impact of a fuel shortage, which is blamed on sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. Reed Lindsay reports from Havana. #Cuba, #USSanctions, #FuelCrisis
September 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?