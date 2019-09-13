POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel Elections: Benjamin Netanyahu fights for another term
02:36
World
Israel Elections: Benjamin Netanyahu fights for another term
Israel heads to the polls next week, and Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu is looking at another tight race. This will be the second election in less than six months. In April's elections, Netanyahu's Likud party won by a margin of a single seat and failed to form a government. Netanyahu is Israel's longest serving leader and hopes voters will trust in his leadership once again. #Israel, #ElectionsinIsrael, #Netanyahu
September 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?