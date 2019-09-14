POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Life in Ruins: Meet the Women Delivering Frontline Aid – Episode 4
13:00
World
Life in Ruins: Meet the Women Delivering Frontline Aid – Episode 4
Women delivering frontline humanitarian aid are rewarded as well as challenged. Sadak Mirza shares her story of courage and the emotional struggle over a decade of working for Syrian refugees in Lesvos, Greece. While somehow trying to make the journey easier for them, Sadak had to bury the women and young girls who had drowned along the way. Her work deeply affected her emotionally and psychologically but also gave her strength and hope.
September 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?