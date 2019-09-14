World Share

Life in Ruins: Meet the Women Delivering Frontline Aid – Episode 4

Women delivering frontline humanitarian aid are rewarded as well as challenged. Sadak Mirza shares her story of courage and the emotional struggle over a decade of working for Syrian refugees in Lesvos, Greece. While somehow trying to make the journey easier for them, Sadak had to bury the women and young girls who had drowned along the way. Her work deeply affected her emotionally and psychologically but also gave her strength and hope.