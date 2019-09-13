World Share

Tunisia’s Democratic Test

The death of Tunisia’s first freely-elected president, Beji Caid Essebsi, in July triggered a flurry of political activity for an election sooner than expected. The country’s religiously-inspired party Ennahda has put forward a presidential candidate for the first time, joining a wide-open field of more than two dozen candidates. Tunisia is often described as the Arab Spring's only success story, but we ask: will a new president be able fulfill the hopes still unrealised after the revolution? #TunisiaVotes #Tunisia #Elections #Democracy Guests: Ahmed Amouri Member of Tunisia's Tahya Tounes Party Mehrezia Labidi Executive Member of Ennahda Party Ahmed Bouazzi Co-founder of Tunisia's Opposition Democratic Current Party