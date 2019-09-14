POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Idlib hospitals strained by increasing demand - The War in Syria
01:37
World
Idlib hospitals strained by increasing demand - The War in Syria
More than 6.6 million people in Syria have been internally displaced since the war started in 2011, according to the United Nations. In the last four months since a regime offensive began, hundreds of thousands have been displaced within north-western Syria, many for a second or third time. And as Obaida Hitto reports it's left them struggling to find medical care. #SyrianWar #Idlib #SyriaHospitals
September 14, 2019
