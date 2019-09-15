World Share

Australian Insect Industry: Black soldier fly maggots feed on food waste

A recent UN report has made people around the world think about what they eat and how it contributes to the climate crisis. It recommends a plant-based diet and sweeping changes to land use and agriculture to reduce global heating. As Sena Saylan reports, an Australian farmer and scientists, are looking at yet another alternative to traditional diets, but this one's probably not for fussy eaters.