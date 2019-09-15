POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey, Russia, Iran set for summit in Ankara - The War in Syria
02:23
World
Turkey, Russia, Iran set for summit in Ankara - The War in Syria
The leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran are set to get together in Ankara on Monday for the latest in a series of meetings to try to bring an end to the war in Syria. The three presidents are still trying to tackle an increase in fighting in the northern province of Idlib - but there's also hope for a new political process. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. #SyriaWar2019 #Idlib #Syria
September 15, 2019
